Iran is in the process of acquiring nuclear capacity, says French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in an interview with Sunday newspaper. It is urgent that Tehran and Washington return to the Vienna agreement on Iranian nuclear power, according to the minister, as Joe Biden arrives in the Oval Office and in the prospect of presidential election in Iran next June. “The objective of a military nuclear is becoming more and more precise”, estimated Sunday, January 17 on franceinfo Thierry Coville, researcher at the Institute of International and Strategic Relations, specialist in Iran.

franceinfo: Why is Jean-Yves Le Drian banging his fist on the table?

Thierry Coville: Europe is quite uncomfortable on this issue. Punching your fist on the table with Iran is good, but the United States should have been hit even harder. In May 2018, Donald Trump left the agreement while Iran respected it. Europe has always supported this deal, but has proved to be quite weak politically because it has been unable to oppose US sanctions. Something else should be done than supporting the agreement with words.

Should we be worried about what is happening in Iran?

Yes, because with 20% uranium enrichment, Iran is very clearly coming out of the 2015 nuclear agreement. The objective of military nuclear power is becoming more and more precise. On the other hand, I think we are more in a negotiating strategy. Iran is sending signals to the new US administration to tell them to get back to the deal as quickly as possible, to cancel the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump, and that they will return to the 2001 nuclear deal.

It is therefore a false showdown. Is this an amazing move on Iran’s part?

It is quite logical. In May 2018, the United States came out of the agreement and Donald Trump reimposed all the sanctions that had been canceled in 2105. So Iran found itself respecting an agreement with an economy which was collapsing due to American sanctions. For a year, they respected the agreement by asking the Europeans to counter the American sanctions.

From June 2019, they took a number of steps to gradually get out of the deal. A means of pressure, by sending signals to the Europeans and the Americans, telling them to come back to the agreement. With a new US administration that has announced its willingness to return to the deal, Iran is stepping up its negotiating strategy with pressure tactics and telling the US that if they don’t come back they will move towards military nuclear power. .

What was the future between Iran and Europe before the Americans left? Was there really an improvement?

This agreement was very important, it guaranteed civilian nuclear power in Iran until 2025, but it was important for the country’s reintegration into the international system, especially economically. In Iran, we were beginning to have a resumption of growth, an increase in investment and a breakthrough for businesses. There was an economic opening of the country, a number of positive signals. It was the first diplomatic agreement, since the Iranian revolution, where the United States and Iran were side by side.

What is the Iranian economic situation today?

Since 2019-2020, they have a recession of 6% to 7%, and inflation at 40%. In addition, Iran has been very affected by the Covid-19 crisis. There is a shortage of drugs, because because of the US sanctions they cannot buy all the drugs they want, and that penalizes them in the fight against the virus. So the economic and social situation is dire in Iran.