Iran | The Nobel Peace Prize laureate goes on a new hunger strike in prison when the prize is awarded in Oslo

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Narges Mohammadi will start another hunger strike in an Iranian prison when his award is presented in Oslo on Sunday in his absence. His family told the news at a press conference held in Oslo on Saturday.

“He is not here with us today … but we feel his presence here,” his younger brother Hamidreza Mohammadi said.

Husband of Narges Mohammad by Taghi Rahman according to this hunger strike is a gesture of solidarity for a religious minority discriminated in Iran, the Bahai community, whose two imprisoned leaders have started refusing food.

According to Rahman, Mohammadi said he would begin a sit-in strike on the day of the award.

“Maybe then the world will hear more about it,” Rahmani quoted Mohammad as saying.

The ceremony for the recipient of the Peace Prize will take place today, Sunday, in Oslo, starting at 14:00 Finnish time. The celebrations for the other awards, on the other hand, will be held in Stockholm from 5 p.m.

Mohammad was awarded for his fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for his fight for human rights and freedom. The 51-year-old activist has spent most of the past two decades in prison. He has not seen his children for almost nine years.

About a month ago, he organized a several-day hunger strike. At that time, Mohammadi protested with a strike against the restrictions on medical care for himself and his fellow prisoners, as well as against women being forced to wear headscarves.

Mohammadi has refused under any circumstances to wear the hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair. Because of this, the prison authorities have not given permission to move him outside the prison to receive hospital treatment.

Mohammad’s family said at the beginning of November that the Nobel laureate would need immediate hospital treatment for, among other things, heart problems.

From 2021 Mohammad, held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, will be represented at the ceremony in Oslo by his 17-year-old twin children Under and Kianawho have been living in exile in France since 2015.

On Sunday, Mohammad’s children are scheduled to read a speech their mother managed to smuggle out of her cell. The award ceremony will be attended by the Norwegian royal family and other dignitaries.

