The Iranian regime has launched a new campaign to force women to wear the headscarf and the morality police are back on the streets 10 months after the death of Mahsa Amini, the girl who died after being arrested for not wearing the headscarf properly. The case had sparked protests across the country for months. As a result of this the moral police had largely withdrawn from the streets. In the meantime, the protests have ended and now the moral police have returned to patrol the streets. In a video that is making the rounds on the net one of the first new arrests, a teenager stopped, screams and calls for help while she is stopped by a female officer.



