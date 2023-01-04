Iran, the leading actress of the film The Client was released on bail: she leaves prison without a veil

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidousti, star of the Oscar film, The client, she was released on bail today January 4, 2023.

The well-known actress was arrested on December 20 on charges of inciting chaos and spreading distorted messages on social media.

Alidousti had espoused the cause of the protests that had been going on for months in Iran. And before her social profile was obscured and she was taken to Evin prison, she had published a photo without a veil, accompanied by the symbolic words of the protest: “Woman, Life and Freedom”.

The actress was expected in front of the prison by dozens of colleagues, who embraced her and welcomed her with a bouquet of yellow roses, as shown by the photos that appeared on social networks.

Also on the day of his release, Alidousti decided to leave prison with his head uncovered and to wear the veil as a scarf.