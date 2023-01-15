Iran: ex-deputy minister accused of espionage executed

Has been Iranian-British citizen accused of spying by Tehran executed. Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defense minister, he was sentenced to death for being found guilty of “corruption and of damaging the internal and external security of the country by passing intelligence information”.

Only a few hours ago the United States had joined the request of the United Kingdom to suspend the execution of the man. US diplomat Vedant Patel had declared that “the charges against Alireza Akbari and his conviction were politically motivated. His execution would be inconceivable”.

“We are very upset by reports that Akbari was drugged, tortured in detentioninterrogated for thousands of hours and forced to make false concessions”, added Patel, calling on Iran to release Akbari “immediately”.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is accused of using prisoners with dual nationality in particular, but also from other countries, as a measure of pressure or for exchanges of detainees; it is the so-called ‘hostage diplomacy’.

Akbari held the post of deputy defense minister during the mandate of former reformist president Mohamed Katami (1997-2005) and was arrested three years ago. The Ministry of Intelligence had defined the affair “as one of the most important cases of infiltration” in the country’s security.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said he was “dismayed” from the execution in Iran of the British-Iranian Alireza Akbari, accused of spying for the United Kingdom, and described the act as “cruel and cowardly”. “It was a cruel and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its people,” she wrote on his Twitter account.

The Iranian judicial authorities announced today the death sentence of the former deputy minister, but it is not clear when he was executed: the official was convicted of “espionage for MI6” (the British intelligence services).

