Iran | The IAEA demands an explanation from Iran for enriching uranium close to nuclear weapons level

The Iranian administration has referred to “unintended fluctuations” when asked about it.

28.2. 21:29

International According to news agencies, the Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) is trying to get explanations from Iran for the observations that Iran has enriched uranium to 83.7%. Iran has approached the 90 percent level required to produce a nuclear weapon, based on particle observations from the Fordow uranium enrichment facility.

The IAEA says in a report seen by Reuters and AFP that discussions with Iran about where the particles in question come from are still ongoing.

When asked about it, the country’s administration referred to “unintended fluctuations”.

The expansion of Iran’s enrichment operations has worried the IAEA for years. Iran has denied that it is trying to develop a nuclear weapon.

The organization’s report also tells about the increase in storage quantities of uranium enriched up to 60 percent. According to the organization’s estimate, the amount of stored uranium enriched to a maximum of 60% is close to 3,800 kilograms. The number is 18 times that of the 2015 nuclear deal, which sought to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

The organization already defines 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium as a considerable amount, from which it might be possible to develop a nuclear weapon.