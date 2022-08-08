Iran | The EU presents a “final text” to revive the Iran nuclear deal

Iranian officials made it clear that they do not consider the EU’s proposals final.

European the union on Monday presented a “final text” aimed at saving the 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter based on official sources. Four days of indirect talks between US and Iranian officials were concluded in Vienna, Austria.

“During the negotiations, what could be negotiated has been discussed, and it is now in the final text. However, behind every technical question and every point is a political decision that must be made in the capitals of the countries,” said the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Monday on Twitter.

A union official told Reuters that no more changes can be made to the text negotiated for 15 months. He said he expects a final decision from the parties within a few weeks.

A US State Department official told Reuters it was ready to quickly agree to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action based on EU proposals.

Iran announced on Monday that it would review the document containing the Union’s proposals.

However, Iranian officials made it clear that they do not consider the EU’s proposals final. They said they would submit their “additional views” to the EU, which is coordinating the negotiations, after the negotiations in Tehran.

“As soon as we received these proposals, we forwarded our preliminary response,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted an unnamed foreign ministry official as saying.

“But naturally, these matters require a comprehensive review, and we will pass on our additional views and comments,” the official said.

Iran, In 2015, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and the United States and the EU made an agreement based on which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program.

Iran has denied that it is developing a nuclear weapon under the guise of its nuclear program. According to it, the program is for power generation and other peaceful purposes.

In 2018, then-President of the United States Donald Trump however, rejected the deal and reimposed sanctions aimed at stifling Iran’s oil exports.

In response, about a year later, Iran began violating the agreement in many ways, including rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium. It has also enriched the uranium to 60 percent, which is many times more than agreed.

Iran has also sought to obtain guarantees that no future US president would terminate a possible agreement.