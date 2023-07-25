Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Iran | The EU bans the export of drones and their components to Iran

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
The European Union has decided on new sanctions against Iran.

European Union has decided to ban the export of unmanned aerial vehicles, i.e. drones, and the components used to make them to Iran.

Iran has handed over to Russia drones that have been used in attacks against Ukrainian civilians and civilian buildings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in its press release.

According to the release, the new sanctions supplement the EU’s previous sanctions on Iran, and aim to prevent the evasion of the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia.

