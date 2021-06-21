And the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said, in a statement, “Due to a technical malfunction at the Bushehr plant… work has been suspended temporarily and has been disconnected from the national electricity grid,” according to Agence France-Presse.

“Of course, after this technical problem is resolved, the plant will be reconnected to the national electricity grid,” the organization added in a brief statement.

The organization did not specify in its statement “the nature of the problem in the nuclear plant”, in Bushehr, located in southern Iran.

An official in Iran’s state electricity company was quoted on Sunday as saying that the closure of the “Bushehr” nuclear facility may take between 3 and 4 days.

The National Electricity Company had called on Iranians, on Sunday night, to reduce electricity consumption as much as possible during peak hours, due to an “expected rise in temperatures” and “restrictions on energy production due to ongoing repairs at the Bushehr plant.”

And state television in Iran, quoting the official, reported that the facility was temporarily closed, in order to carry out technical repairs.

The announcement comes as the nuclear talks between Iran and the six powers were postponed on Sunday for consultations, said Enrique Mora, the European Union’s envoy for Iranian nuclear negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, Mora gave no indication of when the talks would resume, but he said the talks had made progress, and added that the participants would have a clearer idea of ​​how to conclude an agreement upon their return.

He added that he expected the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran to reach an agreement on extending the inspection agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities, which expires on June 24.

It is noteworthy that Russia had built the Bushehr plant, and supplied it with a reactor that produces about 1,000 megawatts of energy, and Iran officially received it in September 2013 after years of delay, according to AFP.

In 2016, Iranian and Russian companies began building two additional reactors at the station, each with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, while it is estimated that the completion of work on them will take 10 years.