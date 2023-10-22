Iran | The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly beaten by the chastity police is brain dead

The Iranian authorities have denied that Armita Geravand was beaten by the chastity police.

in Iran 16-year-old Armita Geravand is brain dead, says Iran’s state news agency Irna, according to Reuters news agency.

Geravand was allegedly beaten by the chastity police and fell into a coma earlier in October. According to the Norwegian-based Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw, the beating was due to her not wearing a hijab covering her head and neck.

The authorities have denied that Geravand was beaten by the chastity police. According to Irna, he fainted “after his blood pressure dropped” when he was about to enter the subway.

Armita Geravandi was helped out of the subway in Tehran on October 1.

By chance there is a strong echo base of someone who died last year Mahsa Aminin to the case. Amini died after being arrested by the chastity police, and his death sparked widespread protests both in Iran and abroad.

The authorities suppressed the protests after Amin’s death with a heavy hand. They used, among other things, tear gas and hard bullets. According to human rights organizations, more than 500 people died in the demonstrations, of which 71 were minors. Hundreds were wounded and thousands were arrested, and Iran has also executed seven people in connection with the protests.

It was also reported on Sunday that an Iranian court has sentenced two journalists to 13 and 12 years in prison. Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were condemned for their coverage of the Amin case.

According to the court, they were guilty, among other things, of actions against national security and cooperation with the US administration.

Iran’s in a press release issued by intelligence officials last year, it was alleged that the journalists were agents of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

The women’s lawyers have denied the allegations. The judgments are not yet legally binding, but can be appealed.

Hamedi was arrested after filming Amin’s parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter lay in a coma. Mohammadi, on the other hand, was arrested after reporting on Amin’s funeral in his hometown of Saqqez.

Iran’s weak human rights situation was also noted this year at the Nobel Peace Prize. The award went to an activist Narges Mohammadi and the awards committee said directly that it also wants to recognize the hundreds of thousands of protesters who took to the streets after Amin’s death.