Charlie Hebdo, the French weekly is exaggerating

As usual the French weekly Charlie Hebdo he’s exaggerating. A series of front-page pornographic cartoons came out the other day: one naked woman with legs apart while a series of little ayatollahs in a row he enters her vagina, another in which a naked woman urinates from behind on her Supreme Guide Iranian Ali Khamenei and other rubbish of the same tenor. We recall that in 2015, just today January 7, there was an attack on the Parisian headquarters of the weekly which caused several victims precisely because of the usual blasphemous cartoons.

We also remember that Charlie Hebdo published other disgusting cartoons against theItaly on the occasion of the avalanche ofHotel in Rigopiano in which thirty people perished and in which Italians, Italy and the event itself were made fun of. In addition, other pornographic cartoons against the Catholic church in which you could see the Trinity engaged in a blasphemous threesome.

In short Charlie Hebdo the vice of exaggeration has always had it and it matters little that one protects oneself behind the easy cover of satire because this is not satire but offensive pornography and imbecile. One of the vices ofWest is in fact to tolerate in the name of Saint Voltaire all the atrocities that can come to mind to cretins who periodically take advantage of it with both hands.

Now the manager in charge Laurent Sourisseau, who was also injured in the 2015 attack, tries again to take advantage of the enormous media visibility that is granted to him. It is a pity that the international situation is glowing and it is not really appropriate to afford to throw fuel on the fire as the imprudent Frenchman is doing, jeopardizing not only his personal safety but also that of other journalists and all Westerners in general.

It is not wise to vent one’s social frustration on such a delicate issue that it will end up, as in the past, by making it pay for itself Iranian people and perhaps even to some innocent Western citizens. Because these irresponsible never evaluate the consequences of their nonsense and so then it is also ordinary people who have to deal with their useless excesses.

it is necessary that theWest you also begin to come to terms with the concept of limit why if the Freedom it is its highest value – and on this we all agree – however, it cannot then be adopted without any limits and without any brakes because then it is no longer a question of freedom but of arbitrariness and violence. This attitude is one of the degeneration of the radicalism Western that so much damage has caused to company.

It’s a bit like the shares of Last generation: defacing works of art and buildings, blocking traffic and people going to work are acts of incivility and freedom must have a limit. Moreover, this type of behavior mainly damages the very cause that one would like to defend in words: the problem of human rights in Iran and that of the fight against climate change. Exaggerating therefore goes to the wrong side.

And Iranian countermeasures were not long in coming. It was closed a French Institute of research in Iran (with job loss) and was threatened a Italian cartoonist Of Arezzo author of a cartoon in the very last issue of the weekly, which had the consequence of placing under surveillance in Italy the imprudent author and, of course, exposing Italy itself to the risk of public retaliation which affects the safety of all of us.

The cartoonist is called Paul Lombardiis 59 years old and is also one of the 35 winners of the international “competition” that the shrewd weekly has organized to involve others as much as possible Villages. Lombardi is a pensioner whose “hobby” is to endanger theItaly given that in the past there had already been evidence of his social impertinence.

In fact, he declared: “I took part in a competition organized by the French newspaper and then I discovered that I was one of the 35 cartoonists chosen for publication, even on the front page. This cartoon is the result of my indignation at what is happening in Iran. I consider the fundamental freedom of expression.”

And then again the courageous author admitted: «I’m scared: but I’m almost scared for my colleague who lives in Iran and of which I have had no news for about a year”. One last note about yours cartoon: it is the worst published by the French weekly and it is precisely that of the naked woman urinating on the Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei. As you can see, Italy is always first in the worst rankings.





