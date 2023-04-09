Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said it is testing a new model of “suicide drone” with the ability to carry 50 kilograms of explosives over a range of 450 kilometers. General Ali Kuheztani explained to the Tasnim agency that the new vehicle, called Meraj-532, “has been successfully tested”.
This new Iranian-made drone is equipped with an internal combustion engine capable of flying a distance of 450 kilometers one way, Kuheztani said, adding that the new war device is designed to be able to take off from a vehicle, has an operational altitude of 3,600 meters and a range of three hours, which also allows it to hit targets with great precision.
IRGC Kara Kuvvetlerinin En yeni intihar dronu tanıtıldı.
• 450 km menzile sahip “Meraj 532” intihar uçağı, 50 kg’lık harp başlığını 12.000 feet yükseklikte 3 saat uçurup istenilen hedefleri yüksek isabet oranıyla vurabiliyor. pic.twitter.com/aySjZGeLOq
