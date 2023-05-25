Iran has successfully tested a fourth generation ballistic missile, called Kheibar, with a range of two thousand kilometers and therefore capable of hitting targets in Israel. This was announced by the Iranian news agency Irna, explaining that the new missile surpasses the previous Khorramshahr, which so far was the one with the longest range used by Tehran’s armed forces. Kheibar is “a liquid-fueled missile with a range of two thousand kilometers and a warhead of 1,500 kilograms” reads the IRNA.

The Iranian Defense Ministry Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani explained that the missile was tested to ”give support to our partners and to the countries that are engaged in fighting against the dominant system”. Quoted by the Irna, the minister addressed ”a message to Iran’s enemies”, namely that ”we will defend our country and its conquests”. While ”the message to our friends is that we want to defend regional stability”, added Ashtiani.