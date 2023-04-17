Iran | Ten jailed for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner

The unit commander received the longest sentence, ten years in prison.

Iran has sentenced ten soldiers to prison about the downing of a Ukrainian airliner in January 2020. All 176 people on board died.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight had just taken off from Tehran when it was shot down. Most of those on the plane were Iranian or Canadian.

The unit commander received the longest sentence, ten years in prison.

Iran’s the air defense was on alert at the time of the incident, because Iran had just launched a missile attack on an Iraqi military base used by American forces. The attack was revenge for the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Qassim Suleimani of killing in Baghdad previously.

In January of last year, Iran already started paying compensation to the families of those killed in the shooting.

