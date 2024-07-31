Ambassador to Russia: Haniyeh met with senior Iranian officials before his death

The leader of the Palestinian Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, met with senior Iranian officials on the eve of his death. This was stated TASS Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

According to him, as the head of the Hamas politburo and an official guest, Haniyeh arrived in Tehran for the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. He attended the ceremony, met and talked with senior Iranian officials and other foreign guests.

Hamas Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement confirmed the death of one of its leaders, calling the attack treacherous and blaming the Zionists.

Iran convened an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council after the assassination of the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s politburo. A red flag of revenge was raised over Iran’s largest mosque, Jamharan.