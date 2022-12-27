Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has summoned the Iranian ambassador-designate for tomorrow at 12. This was reported by sources from the Farnesina, explaining that the ambassador has not yet presented his credentials to the Quirinale, but the gravity of the situation in Iran has led the government to take this step.

According to reports by the NGO Iran Human Rights, they are at least 476 people who lost their lives in Iran since protests erupted in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police on charges of wearing the hijab incorrectly. Among the victims there are also 64 minors and 34 women killed by the Iranian security forces.

The NGO also reports that there are at least a hundred people who risk being executed, accused of crimes that carry the death penalty or prison sentences.