The supreme leader of the Persian country, Ali Khamenei, repudiated the poisoning of girls in schools with an alleged gas. For Khamenei, if confirmed, it would be an “unforgivable crime” for which the perpetrators would pay severely. This Sunday another 29 minors were admitted in various cities of the country.

Concern began in November about alleged poisonings of minors in educational centers in Iran, which have already affected more than 1,000 young people throughout the country. This Monday, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke forcefully for the first time against these acts.

“It is an unforgivable crime. If it is proven that they were poisoned, the perpetrators of this crime must be severely punished,” were his words, according to state media. Khamenei also assured that “there will be no amnesty” for the guilty.

Until last week, the government had minimized the importance of the events or had responded with common accusations towards those they call “enemies of the revolution.” But amid the wave of anti-government protests unleashed after the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the start of a “speedy” investigation.

Families protest outside a Ministry of Education building in Tehran, March 4, 2023, after a series of poisonings in girls’ schools.

This Monday Khamenei insisted that the facts must be investigated “seriously.” At the same time, the Police confirmed that the presence of the security forces has increased in the surroundings of schools and female dormitories.

“We want to assure our compatriots, especially our dear daughters, that with the cooperation of the institutions and the help of God we will put an end to these despicable acts,” police spokesman Montazer Mahdi also said Monday.

Poisoning cases on the rise

This increase in police force, for the moment, has not prevented more cases of poisoning from occurring. Just this past Sunday, another 29 girls were admitted to hospitals across the country. A fact that occurred after new cases were reported in a student dormitory with 450 young people inside.

This type of poisoning was recorded for the first time in November 2022 in the city of Qom, considered holy for Shiism. Since then, according to data from the Iranian Interior Ministry, there have been gas attacks in 52 schools belonging to 21 of the country’s 30 provinces.

Des écolières iraniennes rentent chez elles après la fin des cours à l’école, au nord de Téhéran, le 1er octobre 2006. © Atta Kenare, AFP (files)

The students claim to have suffered headaches, palpitations, nausea, dizziness and sometimes the inability to move their extremities after perceiving a smell of rotten orange and cleaning products.

Alternative Iranian media and activist groups point out that the number rises to more than 60 schools, including a children’s school.

Restrictions on the activity of independent media since the start of the protests have made it difficult or prevented independent investigations. In Qom, journalist Ali Pourtabatabaei, who had been reporting regularly on the alleged poisonings, was arrested.

This after his arrest was requested in state media and after government accusations that the country’s enemies were spreading information against the revolutionary government. So far the authorities have not released details of the investigation.

With EFE, AP and Reuters