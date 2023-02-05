It is common for the Iranian supreme leader to issue this type of pardon on the eve of the anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The measures provide for pardons and reduced sentences for thousands of people who have participated in the marches since October. To be benefited by the mandate, a series of aspects must be met. In this context, various activists and former presidents spoke out in favor of greater freedoms.

The Iranian regime recognized this Sunday for the first time acts of repression during the massive demonstrations in recent months.

Remembering the significant dates in a regime is a key aspect when it comes to positioning in its citizens an ideological lesson that highlights the figure of the leaders. In the case of Iran, one of the most important events in the government of the ayatollahs is the triumph of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought them to power after the overthrow of the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

One of the acts of commemoration of this date is the pardon offered each year by the supreme leader, Ali Khamanei, to a group of prisoners. On this occasion, with the particularity that some of those who participated in the demonstrations of discontent over the murder of the young Mahsa Amini in mid-September were included.

The pardons were requested in a letter addressed to Khamenei by the president of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. According to the official, part of the protest participants were confused by enemy propaganda.

“During recent events, various people, especially young people, committed wrongdoing and crimes as a result of enemy indoctrination and propaganda,” he stressed. Later, Ejei made known the feeling of repentance of the accused.

“After thwarting the plans of foreign enemies and anti-revolutionary currents, many of these young people now regret their actions,” he said. However, other media stress that prison overcrowding is one of the main reasons for these actions. According to the Reuters agency, those pardoned number in the tens of thousands.

Conditions to deserve forgiveness

Forgiveness is not for everyone. According to information offered by official government channels, “those who do not express regret for their activities and commit in writing not to repeat those activities will not be pardoned.”

Nor do those who “face charges of espionage for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing murder and intentional injury, (and) committing destruction and arson of state property” apply.

Among those who will not apply the measure are the citizens of dual nationality detained or those facing the charge of “corruption on earth”, a sentence of capital punishment that has already justified the execution of four protesters.

At least 100 people face the possible death penalty, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group. This has caused the protests to decrease considerably.

“Hypocritical Forgiveness”

The reactions of the activists who speak out against the theocratic system installed in Iran did not wait. Precisely one of the members of the Iranian human rights group, pointed out in a statement that “Khamenei’s hypocritical pardon does not change anything.”

For his part, opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi called for a national referendum to draft a new Constitution in the Persian nation. Mousavi, 80, is under house arrest together with his wife.

In this context, the voice of a former president, Mohammad Khatami, was also heard. Considered a reformer, Khatami called for “free and competitive elections” after the releases. In a statement released online, the former president said that reformism was facing a dead end, “so people have the right to be frustrated by that as they are by the ruling system.”

