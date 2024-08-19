Iran said on Monday that it supports the negotiations between Israel and its ally Hamas to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, despite its differences with the United States and considering that Tel Aviv does not want a truce.

“Iran welcomes with satisfaction of all sincere efforts “to establish a ceasefire in Gaza,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani told a news conference in Tehran.

“There is no doubt about the need for a ceasefire, because the continuation of the attacks by the Zionist regime (Israel) would mean the continuation of crimes against humanity and a threat to global security“, the diplomat said.

Smoke rises over buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave early on April 5, 2023. Photo:Mahmud Hams / AFP Share

Kanani said he supports the negotiations in Doha “despite our view of the United States Government” and considers that Israel does not really want a truce so it “continues towith their attacks during the negotiations”, in addition to adding new conditions.

“Hamas also announced that the Zionist regime has added new conditions. This means that they do not want to establish a truce. Now the ball is in the court of the United States and the Zionist regime,” he said.

The spokesman said that Tehran has used “all its diplomatic capabilities” to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and considered that the United States has “no authority” to act as a mediator.

“We believe that the United States does not have the authority to seek a ceasefire, because it has always been a supporter of the Zionist regime,” the spokesman said.

More than 40,000 people have died and 92,000 have been injured in the devastated Palestinian enclave after ten months of Israeli offensive, according to Gazan health authorities.

