Iranian drones used by the Russian army contain numerous components from Western companies, according to a report.

Kiev – The Iranian kamikaze drones used in recent attacks on Ukrainian cities are equipped with European components. This is reported by the British daily newspaper The Guardian. This emerges from a secret document that Kiev sent to its Western allies in August. The transmission requested the delivery of long-range missiles and attacks on production facilities Russia, Iran and Syria. The 47-page document sent to the G7 states shows that there have been more than 600 attacks on cities in the past three months using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using Western technology.

Five European companies, including a Polish subsidiary of a British multinational, are named as original manufacturers of the identified components. “Among the manufacturers are companies based in the countries of the sanctions coalition: the United States, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan and Poland,” the report said. A total of 52 components from Western manufacturers were found in the Shahed-131 drone and 57 in Shahed-136 models.

Drone construction despite sanctions: Ukraine does not blame Western companies

At the same time it does Ukraine The companies themselves cannot be blamed. There were no signs of wrongdoing by the Western companies whose parts were identified. This emerges from the document that… Guardian is present. “Iranian UAV production has adapted and largely uses available commercial components, the supply of which is poorly or not at all controlled,” the paper says. The Ukrainian report shows that “almost all imports to Iran come from Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Costa Rica.”

Bart Groothuis, a member of the European Parliament who sits on the European Parliament’s defense and security subcommittee, believes stronger and targeted sanctions are necessary to combat the abuse of Western components.

According to the USA, Iran is becoming a global drone manufacturer as a result of the war in Ukraine

U.S. Defense Department analysts described in February this year how Iran has evolved from a regional manufacturer of drones in the Middle East to Moscow’s main military backer in this war. Iran was over the course of the Ukraine war has become a leading global manufacturer of cheap and deadly drones, British media reports said. Tehran used the war in Ukraine as a showcase for its technologies, analysts said.

Contrary to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s denials that Iranian drones were used in the deadly attacks in Ukraine, analysts report that the drones are identical in all key characteristics to drones used in Ukraine. The Iran has publicly admitted to supplying drones to Russia, but claims they were not used in the war in Ukraine. Analysis shows that they have been used to attack both military targets and civilian energy infrastructure. Cooperation between Iran and Russia has intensified over the course of the war.

Iran smuggles drones into Russia using boats and state-owned airlines

Earlier this year it was revealed that Iran used ships and a state-owned airline to smuggle new types of long-range armed drones into Russia that are being used in the war against Ukraine.

Most of the on Vladimir Putin’s Army-supplied drones were secretly picked up by an Iranian ship from a base on the coast of the Caspian Sea and handed over at sea to a Russian naval vessel. Others were sent on an Iranian state airline. Iran lies on the southern and Russia on the northwestern border of the Caspian Sea, so physical transfer between the allied nations is relatively easy.

Russia changed its drone tactics

Part of the report includes the latest analysis of the development of Russian drone tactics and production plans since the first use of Shahed drones last year. The pause in attacks between November 17 and December 7 last year suggests that the drones, originally designed for a warm climate, were likely adapted to the Ukrainian winter.

Additionally, the report said, markings on the electronic components of drones used in Ukraine in recent months were defaced. In addition, Russian forces have decided to use the names Geranium-1 and Geranium-2 for the drones, which is “likely part of an agreement between Iran and Russia to conceal Iran’s role.”

The New York Times however, reports that Russia is replicating the Shahed drones. Experts examined two downed drones. Both appeared to be Iranian Shahed-136s but contained electronic modules consistent with components previously found in Russian surveillance drones, the experts’ report said.

According to the report, in order to cut off the supply of drones to the Russian army, the Ukrainian government has asked its allies for long-range missiles. This would allow the Ukrainian army to destroy production facilities in Iran as well as in Russia and Syria. (Papel)