From 2015 to 2023, the US and allies interdicted at least 18 Iranian ships that attempted to smuggle weapons to the rebel group

A report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, released on Tuesday (Feb 6, 2024), confirmed the use of Iranian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles by the Houthis. The conclusion was made by comparing public images of the equipment used by Houthi forces in attacks in the region with that manufactured in Iran. Here is the full documentin English (PDF – 6 MB).

The Houthis originate from northern Yemen and belong to the Shiite segment of the Muslim religion, just like Iran. The religion unites the group and the Iranian government. Both consider themselves members of the “Axis of Resistance”, which includes Hamas.

According to the report, weapons and training have been provided to the Houthis by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps since 2014. From 2015 to 2023, the US and its partners interdicted at least 18 Iranian ships attempting to smuggle these weapons. The vessels carried ballistic missile components, drones, anti-tank guided missiles and thousands of assault rifles, says the Pentagon-linked agency.

“Iran's aid has allowed the Houthis to conduct a campaign of missile and drone attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, threatening freedom of navigation and international trade in one of the world's most critical waterways.”, the document reads. Iran denies participation in the attacks.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have carried out raids against ships passing through the Gulf of Aden. Hostilities intensified in late December 2023 and the first half of January 2024. The rebels claim the attacks are a show of support for the Palestinians and Hamas. The main targets are vessels from the USA and the United Kingdom, allies of Israel.

Attacks on ships have occurred near the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Cargo ships coming from China need to pass through the area to access the Suez Canal on their way to Europe. Russian oil tankers heading to countries such as China, India and North Korea also pass through the region to exit the canal.

The area is strategic for global trade. Around 15% of all international goods pass through there. As shown by the Power360the cost of sea freight doubled because of tensions.