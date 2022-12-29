Tehran’s Foreign Ministry has expressed Iran’s ”strong protest at the actions and observations of some Italian officials who continue to intervene in the internal affairs” of the Islamic Republic. This was reported by the Irna news agency with regard to the summons today to the Foreign Ministry in Tehran of the Italian ambassador Giuseppe Perrone.

Read also

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has defined Italy’s “selective and double human rights policies” as “unacceptable” and as such are “rejected by the Islamic Republic of Iran”. According to Tehran, instead, it was Italy that “damaged the interests of the Iranian nation and violated its rights with the imposition of illegal sanctions”.

Iran writes that ”the Italian ambassador has promised to convey Iran’s protest to his government as soon as possible”. Yesterday Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to the Farnesina.

”The negative and irrational positions of some Italian officials are not compatible with the historical relations between the two countries”, the Irna still reports today.