These videos, also relaunched by activist Masih Alinejad among others, show the poisonings that have taken place in recent days in dozens of Iranian girls’ schools. In the images you can see the ambulances that came to rescue the intoxicated girls; some of them needed a short stay in hospital. In one of the videos, shot inside a hospital in Tehran, one of the girls can be heard screaming “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe”.

The poisonings in girls’ schools in Iran began in Qom – a city of about 1.2 million inhabitants considered a ‘holy’ city – in December, but have gradually become more frequent until reaching a peak in recent weeks. Last Sunday, Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi finally confirmed that the poisonings were “intentional”: exponents of religious extremism in the country deliberately poison girls in schools with chemical compounds to dissuade them from continuing with education. Even the parents – as can always be seen from the video – took to the streets to demand an end to this barbarity.



02:11