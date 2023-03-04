New suspected cases of poisoning of female students in Iran: as reported by Iran International, the episode took place at Khayyam High School in Pardis, east of Tehran. A video from the Telegram channel FreedomMessanger shows girls rescued by ambulances, one of whom screams “Help I can’t breathe”. Since November, hundreds of cases of respiratory problems have been reported among high school girls, mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran. On Sunday, Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi admitted that “some people” intentionally poisoned female students in Qom with the aim of blocking education for girls.



