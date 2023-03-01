More news of intoxicated schoolgirls in Iran. The new cases, according to the official media, concern some high schools in Tehran and Ardabil, where over 100 girls have been taken to hospital. While the authorities ensure that they are investigating the increasingly frequent cases, which began in November, the mysterious incidents – thesis also supported by Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi – could be deliberate attacks to prevent girls from having an education.

A spate of new cases has been reported in recent hours, including a series of poisoning of high school girls in the capital Tehran, according to Fars news agency. Emergency services were sent to the scene, while some parents said the cause of the poisoning was a spray.

The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, has instructed the interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, to conduct an in-depth investigation to find out “as soon as possible” the causes of the mysterious wave of intoxications, as reported by the Press TV website, according to which Raisi he called for the findings of the investigation to be reported quickly to ease the concerns of affected families.

The investigations carried out so far have not revealed evidence of the use of any “special element”, Vahidi underlined during a press conference, during which he confirmed that no arrests had been made in relation to the facts. The minister specified that the security forces are trying to ascertain whether the intoxications are the result of “personal adventurism” or “factors outside the schools”.

Iranian police chief Ahmad Reza Radan said no one had been arrested yet. “Our priority is to find the cause of the poisoning of the schoolgirls and until then we will not judge whether it was intentional or not,” he said.