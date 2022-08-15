It is the fault of author Salman Rushdie and his fans himself that he was stabbed late last week. That said a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, reports Reuters news agency. This is the first time a representative of the Iranian government reacts to the attack in which the writer suffered serious injuries.

According to the spokesman, freedom of expression does not justify Rushdie’s “insults” towards the Islamic community. He added that Iran has no additional information about the suspect. That is 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who has a Lebanese background and has since been charged in the United States with attempted manslaughter and assault. It is still unclear what his motive was.

Rushdie, 75, was attacked just before a lecture in New York State on Friday. He sustained injuries to his neck, abdomen and eye. He probably loses an eye as a result of the attack. His liver was also damaged and his nerves in his arms were severed. His literary agent said last weekend that he could talk again.