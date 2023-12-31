MADRID. Spanish citizen Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, imprisoned in Iran since October 2, 2022, was released today. He was arrested during last year's protests, when he visited the tomb of Mahsa Amini, the young woman of Kurdish origin who died in September last year after being arrested for not wearing her veil correctly.

«The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran», wrote the Iranian Embassy in Spain on friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law,” the embassy added. Sanchez Cogedor had entered Iran months after he had committed to a long journey on foot to Qatar from January 2022 to attend the World Cup in November-December.

His family lost all trace of him a few weeks before the tournament began. The last message documenting his adventures on Instagram appeared on October 1, when he wrote that he was in a village in northern Iraq and was headed towards the Iranian border. A voice message to his parents, later broadcast by a television station, said that he was in Tehran, heading to the port of Bandar Abbas, in the Strait of Hormuz, from where he intended to take a boat to Qatar. Iran is detaining more than 10 Western citizens, and governments and NGOs accuse Tehran of using them as bargaining chips for its own citizens.

Amini's death became the symbol of a protest movement against mandatory wearing of the hijab, and the resulting crackdown on the protests saw hundreds killed and thousands arrested. Tehran accused the United States of fomenting the protests and in September 2022 announced the arrest of nine foreign citizens from several European states, including France, Italy and Poland, on charges of participating in the demonstrations.