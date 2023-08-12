Iran slows down uranium harvesting, towards a nuclear thaw

Iran has significantly slowed the pace of acquiring uranium-enriched weapons and has thinned some stockpiles. The Wall Street Journal reports it, according to which this change of pace could facilitate the achievement of a nuclear agreement with the United States. The more Tehran slows down the accumulation of highly enriched uranium, the fewer special fossils it will have available for nuclear power.

There The news comes twenty-four hours after Tehran’s decision to grant house arrest to four American citizens detained for some time. The provision should anticipate the return home of the four.

The signs of a thaw could be linked to the possibility that funds derived from the sale of Iranian oil, but currently frozen in South Korea after the sanctions on Iran decided by Washington, will be released. “If Iran – John Kirby, one of the White House spokesman commented today – should really slow down on nuclear power, it would be very good news”.

The story, according to Il Foglio, is proof that The United States and Iran are talking again. The first visible results of the indirect contacts between the two countries on which background stories have been circulating for months.

