The anti-regime mobilizations are entering their fourth month and the Iranian authorities are targeting public figures who participate in or show their support for the protests. Amir Reza Azadani and Taraneh Alidoosti join the list of those who have suffered reprisals. The first is a former professional soccer player and could be sentenced to death shortly. The courts accuse him of “enmity with God” and state that on November 16 he participated in the murder of three security agents in Isfahan. Defenders of civil rights refute this theory and consider that Azadani is imprisoned for his support for women’s freedoms and rights. The second detainee is one of the best-known actresses in Iranian cinema and she is in prison for her comments on her Instagram. A part of the country keeps the pulse of the regime and continues in the streets under the slogan of “woman, life, freedom”, a cry that arose after the death of the young Mahsa Amini at the hands of the Morality Police. Protesting in Iran is paid with life.

Azadani is 26 years old and plays as a defender for Iranjavan Busher in the Iranian Third Division. Justice accuses him of the murder of three security agents in the riots that broke out in the center of the country, and the international soccer players union (FIFPRO) has been “surprised and affected” by the news. The world of Iranian football has been very active since day one and the national team itself refused to sing the anthem in its first World Cup game in Qatar in solidarity with the situation in the country. Soccer legends like Ali Karimi are voices critical of the regime and the authorities try to mitigate the impact of their messages of support for the protesters.

Azadani’s situation has sparked a wave of international solidarity and an artist like Shakira took advantage of the moments before the initial whistle in the final in Qatar to write on Twitter, where she has 53 million followers, that “the World Cup, Christmas, no they may be more important than human life, women’s rights, and those voices that others forcefully want to silence.” Soccer players such as Marc Bartra, Diego Godín or Borja Iglesias have also joined the support campaign that calls for the possible execution of the defender to be stopped.

The Iranian Justice, according to the Al Jazeera channel, denies that the sentence to die by hanging is final, clarifies that the charges are for “armed revolt” and that the case is pending in-depth investigation by the revolutionary court. Isfahan Chief Judge Asadollah Jafary vowed that the court would act “without paying attention to media campaigns.”

So far, two executions have been carried out, the second of them public, and in both cases the processes have been very fast and “lack of guarantees” for the accused, in the opinion of international organizations such as Amnesty International (AI). There are currently nine people on death row.

Support in the cinema



Beyond football, Iran has a great international projection thanks to its cinema and important stars of the sector do not hide their support for the mobilizations. The last name to join the list of critical voices is that of Taraneh Alidoosti and a comment on her Instagram profile has cost her prison. The 38-year-old actress, star of the Oscar-winning ‘The Salesman’, was arrested “due to her actions in publishing false and distorted content, inciting riots and supporting anti-Iranian movements,” reported the newspaper ‘Hamshahri’.

Taraneh Alidoosti



This comment was about the execution of the young Mohsen Shekari in Mashad and read: “His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization that watches this bloodshed and fails to act is a shame on humanity.” These words could cost him up to a year in prison, according to different local media.

The list of colleagues from Alidoosti with problems with the Justice increases as the weeks go by. Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riah were arrested last month after speaking out against the regime and appearing in uncovered videos, and director Hamid Pourazari and actress Soheila Golestani have also ended up in jail in recent days. The ‘crime’ of the latter has been to share a video in which they said that “the show is over and the truth will soon be revealed” or “anonymous people are our true heroes” and in which a whole group of people could be seen. artists without covering themselves with the veil. His video went viral on social media.

The protests after Amini’s death have lasted for more than three months and the human rights organization HRANA puts the number of dead protesters at 485, 68 of them minors, and more than 18,000 those detained by the security forces. On the part of the regime, the official death toll is 200, including security agents, and there are no data on arrests. The last official data revealed has been that of the 400 convicted by the Justice in Tehran with up to ten years in prison.