Home page World

Of: Isabel Wetzel

Split

Around 80 people are still missing in the rubble after the unfinished ten-story building collapsed in Abadan, Iran. © Tasnim News/AFP

A 10-story building has collapsed in Abadan, southwest Iran. Rescue workers frantically search for survivors, two men are arrested.

Tehran – When a shopping center under construction collapsed in the south-west of the Iran At least four people were killed and more than 20 injured on Monday (23 May). Around 80 other people, most of them workers at the construction site, are said to be under the rubble, according to the Fars news agency.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reports that the collapse appears to have been caused by design and construction defects. Rescue teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, are currently searching for survivors under the rubble of the Metropol building. Rescue equipment from neighboring towns is also being used at the scene of the accident. Bad weather conditions are said to have made the use of rescue helicopters impossible.

Shopping mall collapses in Iran: Two men arrested

According to news agencies, the owner and project manager of the center in the port city of Abadan have been arrested. More details on the Metropol mall collapse should be announced later today. (Iwe with dpa/AFP)

It just came in a few weeks ago China to a similar misfortune. An eight-storey residential building collapsed, presumably because a safety report had been falsified. More than 50 people lost their lives.