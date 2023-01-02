The organization for the defense of human rights Iran Human Rights (IHR) has denounced on Monday the sentence to death by hanging of two young Iranians for participating in the protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic for months. The NGOs censure that the regime uses executions as a method to suppress the demonstrations.

Mehdi Mohammadifard, an 18-year-old protester, was sentenced to death on charges of burning down a traffic police kiosk in the western city of Nowshahr in Mazandaran province, Norway-based IHR reported. A revolutionary court found him guilty of the crimes of “corruption on earth” and “enmity against God.” The double conviction means that two death sentences have been imposed on him.

Separately, the judiciary news agency, Mizan Online, stated that the Supreme Court had confirmed in December the death sentence of another protester, Mohammad Boroghani, accused of “enmity with God”. Boroghani would have “injured a security guard with a knife with the intention of killing him, spread terror among citizens and burned down the governor’s office in the city of Pakdasht”, southeast of Tehran. According to IHR he is 19 years old. The NGO said last week that at least 100 protesters are at risk of execution after being sentenced to death or charged with capital offences.

Two 23-year-old men have so far been executed over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in September after being detained by morality police for breaking the country’s strict dress code. . These first hangings sparked an international outcry and human rights groups are calling for more pressure on Iran to prevent further executions.