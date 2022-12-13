Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani has been sentenced to death on Tuesday for supporting protests in favor of women’s rights in his country, as confirmed by the International Federation of Professional Footballers’ Associations (FIFPRO), which has asked the Tehran authorities to suspend the sentence.

“FIFPRO is shocked and disgusted by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedoms in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment,” the union said in a statement.

Former Rah-Ahan, Tractor and Gol-e player Rayhan, 26, has been accused by the Iranian regime of a crime called ‘moharebeh’, that is, ‘enmity with God’, according to ‘IranWire’. The penalty entails execution by hanging, a penalty already suffered by the young Mohsen Shekari and the wrestler Majid Reza Rahnavard, hanged in public in the holy city of Mashad on the same charges as Amir Nasr-Azadani, all after an unfair trial. .

Threats to the family



The outlet also reports that the footballer’s family “has been repeatedly threatened by the security forces of the Islamic Republic” if they revealed that their relative was detained, something that has finally come to light.

Only one of the Iranian internationals who attended the World Cup in Qatar has reacted to the executions and threats of execution, the goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who asked on Instagram for the sentences to be revoked.