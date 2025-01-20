An Iranian court sentenced popular pop rapper Amir Hosein Maghsudloo, known as Tatalooon appeal after being found guilty of blasphemy, local media reported on Sunday and reported by the France Presse news agency.

“The Supreme Court accepted the prosecutor’s objection to the previous sentence (of five years in prison) and the case was reopened,” the reformist newspaper Etemad reported online.

He added that “the case was reopened yeThis time the accused was sentenced to death for insulting the prophet«, in reference to the prophet Muhammad. According to the newspaper, the verdict is not final and can still be appealed.

Confusion over the sentence

However, Etemad himself has spread a report from the Fars news agency who, citing an informed source, denies that a death sentence has been passed on Tataloo. According to Fars, Tataloo's final sentence has not yet been issued and he has recently been released on parole.









The 37-year-old underground musician had been living in Istanbul since 2018 before Turkish police handed him over to Iran in December 2023. He has been detained in Iran since then.

Tataloo had been sentenced to 10 years for promote “prostitution” and in other cases he was accused of spreading “propaganda” against the Islamic Republic and publishing “obscene content”.

The profusely tattooed singer, known for combining rap, pop and R&B, was previously seen by conservative politicians as a way to reach out to young, liberal-minded Iranians.

In 2015, Tataloo released a song in support of Iran’s nuclear program and even had an awkward televised meeting in 2017 with ultraconservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who later died in a helicopter crash.