Iran executes a sentence of 74 lashes on a woman who did not cover her head. | Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh/EFE-EPA

On Saturday night (06), the Iranian judiciary ordered a woman to take 74 lashes for not covering your head. The sentence has already been carried out. Iranian authorities claimed that the woman “violated public morals“. “The condemned, Roya Heshmatiencouraged permissiveness (by appearing) shamefully in busy public places in Tehran,” the Iranian judiciary said when announcing the sentence.

On the country's judiciary website was the information: “his sentence of 74 lashes was carried out in accordance with the law and sharia for violating public morals.” Since 1979 when the Islamic Revolutionall Iranian women are required by law to cover their neck and head in public places.

In 2022 A movement by Iranian women against the country's ancient customs began. This happened after the death of Mahsa Aminian Iranian Kurd from 22 years he was in the custody of the local police. She was accused of breaking the dress code for women in the Islamic republic by being seen with part of her hair uncovered.

In September of the same year, there was a series of protests with women removing their headscarves in public places, some even burning their clothes.

Authorities in Iran have struggled to suppress the movement that has increasingly intensified in the country. In an attempt to end the struggle of Iranian women, the local parliament recently announced some inspection measures. Surveillance cameras in public places and even private companies were closed for “breaking dress code”.

Iranian parliamentarians are discussing a new bill to further toughen penalties for women who fail to comply with local rules and customs.