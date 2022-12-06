Iranian justice confirmed on Tuesday the death sentence for five people accused of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary militia in the wave of demonstrations that shook the country.

Another 11 people, including three children, were sentenced to long prison terms for the death of Ruhollah Ajamianthe spokesman for the judicial authority, Massud Setayeshi, reported at a press conference.

The sentence may be appealed, he added. Ajamian, 27, died on November 3 in Karaj, a city west of Tehran where a mourning ceremony for the death of a protester was being held, according to local media.

According to prosecutors, the convicted persons attacked the security agent, who was not armed at the time, and stripped him naked before killing him.

He was part of the Basij militia, linked to the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army.

The Mizan Online Judicial Authority agency reported last week that a group of 15 people had been charged with “corruption on land” for the death of Ajamian, one of the most serious crimes in the penal code.

The agency initially announced sentences for 11 people, including a woman, but when the trial began, it said 15 people had been charged.

This Tuesday’s sentence brings to 11 the number of people sentenced to death in Iran since the start of the protests.

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in a wave of protests since the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by the morality police for failing to properly wear the headscarf. The protests have left more than 300 dead, an Iranian general said on Monday.

AFP

