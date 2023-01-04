Another young Iranian protester arrested during the riots was sentenced to death. Again, an execution came after a political trial: The US news agency for human rights activists Hrana reports: Arshia Takdastan, 18, was sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in the northern city of Sari, in the province of Mazandaran.

The charges that led to the death sentence are “enmity with God” and “corruption on earth”. Just like in the case of Mehdi Mohammadifard, a former student of the Faculty of Pharmacy in Bologna arrested during the protests in Nowshahr, tortured and died after twenty days in a coma.

A group of Iranian women at a meeting with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran summons French ambassador after Charlie Hebdo cartoons

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic summoned the French ambassador today over the cartoons of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, guilty of mocking the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

As reported by the Tasnim agency, the summons of the head of mission in Paris, Nicolas Roche, comes “following the derisive act of a French publication that insults sacred, religious and national values”. The ambassador was expressed “strong protest at the obscene actions” of the Paris publication.