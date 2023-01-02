Tasnim: Iranian Supreme Court sentences another protester to death

Iran’s Supreme Court has sentenced another protester in the country to death. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Tasnim agency.

As it became known, Mohammad Borugani was sentenced to death. The verdict says that he deliberately stabbed one of the members of the security forces with a cold weapon. The defendant also set fire to the building of the prefecture of the city of Pakdasht, located in the southeast of the province of Tegher.

The report said that Mohammad Borugani “created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for citizens” through his actions. Journalists noted that Borugani became another protester sentenced to death. According to local media, an Iranian court had previously sentenced at least six rioters to death.

Protests in Iran began in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to Amini’s family, the cause of her death was beating by police officers.

In mid-December, Iran executed a second rioter, Majdidreza Rahnavard. The execution of the first participant in mass protests, Mohsen Shekari, became known on December 8.