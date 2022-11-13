The death of the young Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the morality police, sparked a wave of protests in the country that are still alive after nine weeks. The Persian authorities assure that everything is part of a destabilization plan directed by Israel and the United States.

A way to punish those who took to the streets for the death of the young Mahsa Amini. More than 750 people spread over several provinces such as Markazí and Hormozgán were charged for the protests.

In addition, a person was sentenced to death by a court in Tehran, the capital, for “having set fire to a public building, destabilizing public order, gathering together and conspiring to commit a crime against national security” and for being “an enemy of God and corruption,” according to the Iranian digital portal Mizan Online.

More than 2,000 people face legal proceedings for the protests. The demonstrations, which began on September 16, have also left a high death toll, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Norway: according to their figures, 326 people have lost their lives.

UN experts urged Iranian leaders to “stop using the death penalty as a tool” to quell the protests.

Demonstrations continue

This Saturday marked nine weeks in a row of protests against the prevailing system in the Persian nation. Under the slogan “freedom and equality”, the students of the University of Science and Culture, located in the country’s capital, expressed their discontent.

Similar events also occurred in the city of Sanandaj, where students also called for the removal of the clerics from power. In that same region, several businesses were closed as a sign of protest.

Members of the arts circle have also spoken out. The most recent sample was that of the actor Bahram Rada, who on his Twitter account spoke out in favor of a better future for his country. “Shame on those who thus sowed the seeds of hatred in the hearts of the people and are now powerless in the face of the outburst of anger that is the product of their inadequacy,” he said.

Foreigners detained in the context of the protests

The French Foreign Ministry announced this Saturday that the number of French prisoners in the Persian nation had increased to seven. According to the minister, Catherine Colonna, there are “concerns about two other citizens.”

The only detail that is known so far is that the two French citizens were arrested before the start of the protests. Last October, Paris accused Tehran of dictatorial practices by detaining two more of its citizens and accusing them of espionage after weeks of protests.

Relations between the two countries are not at their best. The stagnation of the nuclear talks to reactivate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA for its acronym in English, of which France is a part, is one of the causes, according to the Reuters news agency.

Until last week, neither of the two territories had diplomatic representation in the other. To the deterioration of the exchange can also be added the round of sanctions that the European Union will approve in a forthcoming meeting of foreign ministers. Penalties will be applied based on human rights violations and its drone manufacturing program.

With EFE and Reuters