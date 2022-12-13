At least 400 protesters have been sentenced to prison terms, in Tehran alone, for their involvement in the protests unleashed in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after being arrested three days earlier. by the morality police for wearing the veil incorrectly.

The prosecutor of the Iranian capital, Ali Alqasí Mehr, reported on Tuesday the prison sentences against 400 “rioters” —this is how the Iranian regime defines the protesters—, of whom 160 have been sentenced to between 5 and 10 years in prison. ; 80 to between 2 and 5 five years and another 160 to spend up to 2 years behind bars, according to the official IRNA agency.

Mehr also indicated that another 70 people have been sentenced to pay fines, although he did not specify their amount. The data released this Tuesday by the prosecutor refer only to Tehran and it is unknown how many people have been sentenced to prison for participating in demonstrations in other regions of the country.

The protests began due to the death in police custody of the young Amini, but soon the protesters expanded their criticism to call for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruholá Khomeini in 1979.

During the mobilizations, at least 2,000 people have been accused of various crimes. These protesters are just a fraction of the 14,000 Iranians, according to the United Nations, and 18,000, according to Iranian human rights organizations, who have been detained for demonstrating against the authorities. Of these, at least 11 have been sentenced to death. So far, Iran has executed two prisoners, both 23 years old, for taking part in the protests. The last, Majid Reza Rahnavard, was hanged in public on Monday in the city of Mashad, some 900 kilometers east of Tehran.

Trials that are “shams”

Various human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as Iranian NGOs in exile, have denounced the trials as “shams” and “vengeance.” These organizations maintain that during these trials the procedural guarantees and the presumption of innocence of the defendants have not been respected.

In the almost three months that the protests have lasted, at least 458 people have died in the crackdown, according to the Oslo-based Iranian NGO Iran Human Rights. This repression has provoked harsh international condemnation and sanctions from Western countries.

This Monday, the European Union approved a third round of sanctions against Iran not only for repressing protesters, but also for providing weapons, especially drones, to Russia, which is using them in the war in Ukraine. Brussels included 20 individuals on its sanctioned list, including journalists and generals from the Revolutionary Guard, the parallel army created to protect the Islamic Republic, and Iranian radio and television.

