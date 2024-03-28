Iranian women holding image of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at campaign rally | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

An Iranian court sentenced 11 women's rights activists to sentences ranging from six to nine years in prison for acting against “national security and carrying out propaganda against the Islamic Republic”, among other charges.

“Eleven women were sentenced to more than 60 years in prison (jointly),” lawyer Mostafa Nili, who represents two of those convicted, told the newspaper Shargh.

Activist Forough Samiminia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for “collusion to threaten national security” and a further two years and seven months for belonging to “an illegal group”, explained Nili.

In turn, Zohreh Dadras was sentenced to nine years for “creating a group to act against national security”. Nine other activists, including Sara Jahani, Yasamin Hashdari, Shiva Shah Sia, Negin Rezaie, Azadeh Chavoshian, Matin Yazdani, Hooman Taheri and Jelveh Javaheri, were sentenced to different prison terms on the same charges.

The activists were detained in August 2023 in several towns in the northern province of Gilan, amid an intensified crackdown ahead of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

Young Amini died on September 16, 2022, while in police custody after being detained for not wearing the Islamic veil properly.

The young woman's death sparked strong protests that for months called for the end of the Islamic Republic and then lost strength after a repression that caused 500 deaths, thousands of arrests and during which eight protesters were executed, one of them in public.