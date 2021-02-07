Iran has sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry over the name of the Persian Gulf. This was announced by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Said Khatibzadeh, reports RIA News…

As Khatibzade specified, the note was passed through the Iranian embassy in Moscow. According to him, the protest is connected with the fact that on the Arabic-language version of the page of the Russian department on Twitter, one of the posts mentioned the “Arabian Gulf”.

The name Persian has historically been assigned to the gulf dividing the Iranian Highlands and the Arabian Peninsula. However, in the 1960s, this fact was challenged by some Arab countries, which began to use the term “Arabian Gulf” or simply “Gulf”, causing displeasure in Iran.

In particular, in May 2012, Iran threatened Google with a lawsuit due to the fact that the Persian Gulf is not signed on Google Maps. Currently, both names of the bay are listed on the service.