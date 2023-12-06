Tasnim: IRGC detained two oil tankers with 4.5 million liters of smuggled oil

The navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf carrying smuggled oil. About it reports Tasnim agency.

According to the agency, a total of 4.5 million liters of smuggled fuel were found on two ships. There were 13 people on one tanker, all of them foreigners, but their nationality was not disclosed. On the second board there are 21 people, also foreigners. The smugglers are currently in custody.

In August, it was reported that the United States was considering placing military personnel on its merchant ships and escorting them to protect them from capture by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Previously, it was reported that the United States was sending F-16 fighter jets to the Persian Gulf to help protect ships from being captured by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The measure comes just over a week after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers in the strait area.