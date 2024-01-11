“The Iranian government must immediately release the ship and its crew.” So State Department spokesman Vedant Patel asked on behalf of the United States immediate release of the American tanker seized by the Iranian Navy in the waters of the Gulf of Oman on what the Iranians say was a court order.

“This illegal seizure of a commercial vessel is just the latest behavior by Iran, or aided by Iran, aimed at creating problems in international trade,” the spokesperson added. “Iran and Iranian-backed provocative actions are a threat to the global economy and must stop,” he continued. “We in the United States will continue to work to prevent and address Iran's broad range of troubling and destabilizing behaviors,” she concluded.

According to the Iranian agency IRNA, the Iranian navy today seized the tanker accused of stealing Iranian oil and forced it to head towards a port in Iran.