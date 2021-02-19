After applying a “maximum pressure” strategy for four years and the Iranian ultimatum to restrict the operations of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is about to be fulfilled, the United States again appeals to the understanding to try to recover the agreement signed in 2015. Washington wants to “return to diplomacy” and resume negotiations, but Tehran demands concrete acts and the first is the lifting of the sanctions imposed unilaterally by Donald Trump in 2018.

“The gestures are positive, but we remember that it was Trump who abandoned the agreement,” said the Iranian Foreign spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Friday, in response to the announcement of his American namesake, Ned Price, about Washington’s intention to accept the invitation. of the European signatories to hold a meeting with Iran.

In addition to returning to the negotiating table, President Joe Biden has adopted two measures that break with Trump’s frontist legacy, but that Tehran sees insufficient. The State Department eased restrictions on the movement of Iranian diplomats to the UN in New York and Biden announced that he will not advance with the proclamation of international sanctions against the country. Even so, he maintains that he will not lift the current penalties until the regime returns to respect the agreement.

After four years of silence and passivity in the face of Trump’s decision to break the agreement that guaranteed that the Iranians limited their atomic program and submitted to IAEA inspections, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Thursday maintained a virtual meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to try to “discuss the best way forward on the nuclear program.” The result was to try to organize a new meeting between all the signatories of the agreement: Iran, the United States, Germany, China, France, the United Kingdom and Russia, something that has not happened since Trump withdrew his country from the table and re-imposed sanctions.

Uranium enriched to 20%



In retaliation for Trump’s “maximum pressure”, Iran has been taking steps away from the agreed document. It returns to produce uranium metal, necessary to obtain atomic fuel but which can also be used to make the nucleus of a nuclear warhead; It has begun to enrich uranium to 20%, far from the 3.67% allowed; and it has launched state-of-the-art centrifuges. The next step will be taken from Monday when, under a law passed after the assassination of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the government will restrict the access of IAEA inspectors to some facilities if the US does not lift its sanctions.

Following the Paris summit, the French, Germans, British and Americans asked Tehran to reflect on “the dangerous nature of limiting access to the IAEA” and urged it to weigh “the consequences.” The director general of the organization, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Tehran this Saturday to “find a mutually acceptable solution” and warned of the “serious impact” of the restrictions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, defender of the pact, recalled that “our measures are a response to US and European violations.” “We will respond to acts with acts,” he insisted. The president, Hasan Rohani, clarified that Tehran “will stop applying the additional protocol, but no inspector will be expelled.” He stresses that they will respect the agreement again as soon as Biden lifts the punishment.