Iran: Security Forces Kill Man Who Celebrated Elimination From Qatar

November 30, 2022
Iran was eliminated by the United States on Tuesday night (Reference photo).

The Iranian team was left out of the World Cup after losing to the United States.

An Iranian man was shot dead by security forces after celebrating his country’s elimination from the United States at the World Cup, human rights groups said on Wednesday.

Iran was knocked out by the United States in the tournament in Qatar on Tuesday night, drawing mixed reactions from supporters and critics of the Iranian regime.

Mehran Samak, 27, was shot dead after honking his car horn in Bandar Anzalia city on the Caspian Sea coast, northwest of Tehran, human rights groups said.

Samak “was deliberately targeted and shot in the head by security forces…after the national team’s defeat against the United States,” said the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also reported that security forces had assassinated him for celebrating the defeat and posted a video of his funeral in Tehran on Wednesday in which people could be heard shouting “Death to the dictator!”.

Iran is the scene of protests sparked by the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman arrested three days earlier by police for violating the country’s dress code that requires the wearing of the headscarf in public.

AFP

