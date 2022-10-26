This October 26, 40 days after the death of the young Mahsa Amini and thousands gathered at her grave, the security forces opened fire on those attending, denounced the Hengaw group, which monitors the human rights situation in the Kurdish regions. Amini died after being arrested by the Police for not wearing the hijab “properly”, in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. The fact generated the largest wave of protests in years demanding justice and structural changes.

The uniformed men opened fire on a crowd that defied a police order and gathered this Wednesday, October 26, at the grave of the 22-year-old girl. This was reported by the witnesses and the Norwegian group Hengaw, which monitors the human rights situation in the Kurdish regions.

The events were recorded in the Aichi cemetery, in the city of Saqez, in the Iranian province of Kurdistan, where Amini was originally from.

The young woman died on September 16 after being arrested by the Moral Police, during a visit to Tehran, for wearing the mandatory veil too low and without covering her head. The circumstances of her death have not yet been clarified by the authorities, while her relatives denounce that she was brutally beaten.

“Woman, life, freedom,” shouted thousands of people who marched to the cemetery on Wednesday, just 40 days after her death, a time when the end of mourning is commemorated in Shiite culture.

However, the assistants assure that the important rite was altered when the uniformed men fired.

“Security forces fired tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqqez city,” Hengaw denounced, without specifying whether there were deaths or injuries.

They denounce threats to Amini’s family; thousands defy the authorities

Mourners made their way to Amini’s grave, despite the fact that the security services had warned his family not to hold a ceremony, threatening that “they should worry about the life of their son”, activists said.

The authorities would have issued intimidations against the young woman’s family for fear that the 40-day anniversary of her death would fuel the protests even more.

However, the governor of Kurdistan, Zarei Kusha, denied any limitation of the state to hold a memorial service, adding that “it was his family’s decision not to hold a meeting,” state media reported.

stunning video coming out of iran in mahsa amini's hometown of saqez, thousands ignore govt road closures to walk to her gravesite

40 days after her death in the custody of iran's morality police



Despite the warnings and the strong presence of the riot police, images released by the DD movement. H H. they showed that hundreds of citizens entered Saqqez in cars and motorcycles, as well as on foot after crossing roads and fields.

“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be overthrown,” a group of people shouted, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a video verified by AFP.

Some images spread on social networks, and not yet independently verified, showed members of the security forces blocking the roads leading to Saqez to prevent the arrival of residents from other cities.

But nothing prevented the congregation of thousands of people. The young victim has become a symbol of reparation and Justice for the abuse of women in the country.

“People from all over the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa’s death, we are together,” said one of the attendees.

Violence and repression spread in Iran

Although Saqez is Amini’s hometown, the demonstrations were not limited to that place.

Groups of crowds filled the streets of other cities, including Tehran, where people even chanted phrases such as “death to Khamenei”

Some protesters denounced a “brutal crackdown” on activists in various areas of the capital, including a meeting at the Tehran Medical Association.

Iranian forces are shooting rubber pellets and using tear gas on doctors' protest in Tehran. Reports of multiple injured people who gathered for the 40th day of Mahsa Amini's death.



A video from a social media account focused on the protests showed Tehran University students fleeing the scene, as a loud explosion was heard.

Another video widely shared on Twitter exposed men fleeing, as security forces fired what appeared to be buckshot.

At the same time, Hengaw indicated that workers’ strikes were registered in Saqqez, Divandarreh, Marivan, Kamyaran and Sanandaj, and in Javanrud and Ravansar in the western province of Kermanshah.

Amini’s death has sparked the biggest wave of protests in Iran in almost three years. Students have played a fundamental role in rejecting the abuses, with dozens of universities on strike. In addition, young women have led the mobilizations, while withdrawing and burning their veils.

While some analysts say the prospects for an imminent new political order are dim, activists say a wall of fear has come down and the path to a new revolution is irreversible.







However, the demand for respect for human rights continues to leave victims along the way. Around 140 people have died during the repression, according to figures from the Iran Human Rights (IHR) group, based in Oslo, and at least 1,013 have been charged by the Iranian Justice for their participation in these protests.

Amnesty International reported that at least 23 children have lost their lives, while IHR put the figure at 29.

With Reuters and AP