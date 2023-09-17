Tehran – Despite the ban on commemorating the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, groups of people protested in the streets shouting “Woman, Life, Freedom”, particularly in the city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran. Human rights groups denounced the brief detention of Amjad Amini, Mahsa’s father, whom the authorities had warned not to organize events in memory of his daughter. Around the world, hundreds of people in the streets supported Iranian women.

The streets and squares of Tehran were militarized on Saturday, September 16. One year has passed since the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in police custody, three days after being detained by the “morality police” for not wearing the Islamic veil as dictated. the interpretation of the religious norms of the Iranian Islamic Republic. The authorities deny hitting her.

His death caused such anger that it was the trigger for the most important mobilizations against the theocratic regime in recent decades. The movement driven by women was joined by men, students and workers.

The Government fears that the anniversary will reactivate popular mobilization. Catalina Gómez Sánchez, France 24 correspondent in Tehran, reports on the strong militarization in the streets, with the aim of preventing groups.

In Mashhad, the second largest city in Iran and one of the most conservative, the population marched in memory of the young woman and against the system, as evidenced on social networks. The police managed to break up the groups with shots in the air.

Media affiliated with the Government have reported arrests of “counter-revolutionaries” (the Islamic Republic came to power after one of the 1979 revolutions) and “terrorists” in different cities of the country. They indicate that the security forces would have “dismantled plans for riots due to illegal demonstrations.”

No access to the cemetery

A photograph of Mahsa Amini is seen in a tribute made by students and activists from the University of Delhi, in support of the protests against the regime in Iran, sparked by the death of the young woman. New Delhi, India, September 26, 2022. © REUTERS – ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Those who have not been able to publicly commemorate Mahsa Amini are the members of her family, currently under house arrest, according to the Iran Human Rights organization.

The security forces prevent him from visiting the grave of his daughter Jina Mahsa Amini on the anniversary of her murder, the organization denounced, referring to Amjad Amini, the young woman’s father.

Iran Human Rights notes that on the morning of Saturday, September 26, he was briefly detained, and that authorities let him go after warning him that he could not organize public religious events in honor of his daughter. Irna, the Iranian government news agency, denies that he was arrested, but does not specify whether he was briefly detained or warned.

Previously, last week, Mahsa Amini’s parents had shared on social media their intention to carry out a “traditional and religious ceremony” in front of their daughter’s grave, despite government warnings.

On the day of the anniversary, all the roads to the cemetery were blocked, the France 24 correspondent reported. In addition, people heading to the place reported that water reserves had been opened, flooding channels that are normally dry, and preventing access.

The area with the greatest deployment of security forces has been Iranian Kurdistan, particularly in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown. The Fars news agency reported that police had seriously injured a man for “ignoring a police warning.” The man is currently in the hospital, no further details are known.

Solidarity with Iranian women around the world

A year later, the commemorations once again transcend borders.

Women take part in a rally on the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, which sparked nationwide protests, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 16, 2023. The banner reads: “We rebel against the world for Mahsa “Amini.” © Reuters – Dilara Senkaya

Turkey, a country bordering Iran, is home to one of the largest Iranian diasporas. France 24 correspondent Adrià Rocha reported that in Istanbul the police put up a barricade to prevent Iranian women from accessing one of the squares to protest. The Iranian women tried to jump the barrier and the police were “very quick” to move them away from the protest.

Protest in Trafalgar Square on the first anniversary of the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman detained by morals police in 2022, for allegedly breaching mandatory dress codes, in London, UK, on ​​16 September 2023. © REUTERS – KEVIN COOMBS

Hundreds of people gathered in central London to mark the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death. The crowd again chanted “Woman. Life. Freedom” and raised the portrait of the young woman.

In Rome, protesters gathered in front of the Iranian embassy.

Now it is important that everyone starts protesting in the streets again, because what we want is to isolate this regime, protester Lucia Massi told AP.

More protests and commemorations have been reported in France, Australia and Germany.

The wave of protests a year ago failed to change the rules of the Islamic Republic, in power since 1979. On the contrary, it was violently repressed: human rights groups estimate that more than 500 people, including 71 minors, died in the protests. demonstrations. Seven executions of arrested people were carried out, one of them in a public event. And they estimate that 22,000 people were deprived of liberty for having gone out to demonstrate.

With EFE, AP and Reuters