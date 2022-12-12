Iranian authorities publicly executed a second convicted prisoner on Monday for their participation in the protests that are shaking the country, despite the wave of international criticism after the hanging of the first protester last week.

Majid Reza Rahnavard was publicly hanged in the city saint of Mashad (northeast) after he was sentenced to death for the murder of two security agents, the Mizan agency of the Judiciary reported.

“He was sentenced to death for ‘war against god’ for stabbing two members of the security forces to death,” Mizan explained, adding that he also allegedly injured four other people.

The young man was arrested on November 19.accused on the 24th and his trial was held on the 29th, the same day he was sentenced to death, after allegedly confessing his crimes, according to Mizan.

Nine other prisoners have been sentenced to death for the protests and according to Amnesty International at least 28 defendants could be sentenced to hang.

Rahnavard’s execution comes four days after the first hanging of a prisoner convicted of participating in the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was executed on Thursday for wounding a basiji – Islamic militant – with a knife, blocking a street and creating terror in Tehran.

That execution sparked a wave of international condemnation, especially from Western countries, which have called on Iran to end the hangings.

The European Union plans to give the green light this Monday to new sanctions against those responsible Iranians of human rights violations, after strongly criticizing Shekari’s execution last week.

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker, considered that the execution of the young man was intended to scare the protesters.

“Clearly this is for the purpose of creating fear for the rest of the protesters,” Türk told a press conference on Friday.

Despite this, the execution has sparked new protests in the countrylike those of Saturday when marches were held in silence and with candles in numerous cities of the Persian nation to condemn the hanging.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across the world.

The riots began due to the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl after being arrested by the Morality Police for not wearing the veil correctly, but they have evolved and now the protesters are calling for the end of the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruholá Khomeini in 1979.

In the almost three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 15,000 are detaineds, according to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Iran is one of the world’s leading countries in applying the death penalty, with 314 executions carried out in 314, according to Amnesty International.

