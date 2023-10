Women in Tehran: Iran increases repression for disrespecting the use of hijab | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran criticized this Friday (6) the choice of activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi as winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for women’s rights in the country. She is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in the Asian country.

“The action of the Nobel Peace Committee is a political move in line with the interventionist and anti-Iranian policies of some European governments,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.

“The Nobel Peace Committee awarded a prize to a person convicted of repeated violations of the law and criminal acts, and we condemn this action as biased and politically motivated,” the spokesperson said.

The state agency IRNA also disqualified Narges Mohammadi, accusing her of collaboration “with terrorist groups” and saying that the activist is “unknown in her own country, particularly among Iranian women”.

The agency stated that the choice of the Nobel Peace Committee was an “interventionist act” with the aim of “politicizing the concept of human rights”.

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while in police custody due to “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic veil, in September last year, Iran has sought to increase repression against women in the country.

The Iranian Parliament approved last month a bill that increases penalties for cases of non-compliance with the rules on wearing the veil. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Council of Guardians, made up of clergy and jurists.