Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said on Monday that his country has the “right to respond” to the attacks, in a telephone conversation with German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, who urged him to avoid an escalation in the Middle East.

According to the criteria of

“While emphasizing resolution of problems through dialogue, Iran will never submit to pressure, sanctions, harassment and aggression and, in line with international norms, reserves the right to respond to aggressors,” Pezeshkian said, according to a statement published by the official IRNA news agency after the conversation with Scholz.

(News in development. More to come soon).